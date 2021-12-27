Six Naxals killed by security forces in encounter on Telangana-Chhattisgarh border

At least six Naxals have been killed in an encounter that took place in the forest area of Kistaram PS limit in the border area of Telangana and Chhattisgarh on Monday. "Around six Naxals have been killed in the encounter with security forces on the border area of Telangana and Chhattisgarh. It was a joint operation of Telangana, Chhatisgarh police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)," said Sunil Dutt, Superintendent of Police, Bhadradri Kothagudem.

"The operation is still continuing, we are monitoring the situation," he said. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

