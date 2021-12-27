Left Menu

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 27-12-2021 10:43 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 10:37 IST
Japan to hold auction on Feb. 9 to sell 100,000 kl of oil from national reserve
Japan's industry ministry said on Monday it will hold an auction on Feb. 9 to sell about 100,000 kilolitres, or 628,980 barrels, of oil from its national reserve as a part of the U.S.-led coordinated release of oil reserve to cool rising crude prices.

The supply will become available to the winning bidder on March 20 or later, it said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

