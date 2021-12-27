UNICEF appeals for US$11m to respond to children’s needs affected by typhoon

On Christmas Eve, more than a week after Super Typhoon Odette (international name Rai) battered the Philippines, UNICEF together with the UN and humanitarian community appeal for US$ 107 million to help children and families bounce back from the impact of the catastrophic super typhoon. For the immediate response, UNICEF appeals for at least US$ 11 million to reach 200,000 most affected children with essential interventions required to save lives, protect and ensure the rights of children.

"Our hearts go out to typhoon-affected children and families who are spending a bleak holiday season. As we gather with our families for Noche Buena tonight, let us not forget those who are struggling to get even the most basic of necessities such as food, water and shelter. UNICEF staff are working on the ground with the government and other partners to reach the most vulnerable. We're appealing to the international community to continue to play a part in restoring children's lives," UNICEF Philippines Representative Oyunsaikhan Dendevnorov says.

The pandemic has exacerbated pressing child rights issues and additional emergencies further compromise the welfare and overall well-being of children and young people. A week after the typhoon's landfall, UNICEF's main concerns are Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) with cases of diarrhea and lack of access to water and sanitation; health with infection prevention and control; nutrition on prevention and treatment of malnutrition among pregnant women and children; and child protection with the need for psycho-social support, and prevention of violence, exploitation, abuse and neglect.

The Humanitarian Needs and Priorities (HNP) launched today includes UNICEF's interventions in clusters where it co-leads the response with the government. For Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), UNICEF will prioritize increasing access to water and toilets, distributing water and hygiene supplies, and hygiene promotion. For nutrition, timely nutrition screening and treatment for pregnant and lactating women, delivery of nutrition supplies and commodities, as well as protecting breastfeeding will be key interventions. Child Protection's focus will be reuniting separated and unaccompanied children (UASC), mental health and psychosocial support, and raising awareness on the prevention of Violence Against Children (VAC). For Education, increasing access to learning, providing mental health services for teaching personnel, and supporting WASH and infection prevention and control to help restart the pilot face-to-face learning in 20 schools within the affected communities can potentially contribute in addressing the learning crisis.