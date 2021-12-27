Left Menu

India reports 6,531 new COVID-19 cases, Omicron tally at 578

India has logged 6,531 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2021 11:04 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 11:04 IST
India reports 6,531 new COVID-19 cases, Omicron tally at 578
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India has logged 6,531 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Monday. As per the Health Ministry, the country's active caseload stands at 75,841.

"Active cases constitute 0.22 per cent of the country's total positive cases, which is lowest since March 2020," said the Ministry. Meanwhile, the tally of cases of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus in the country has risen to 578.

The Ministry further informed that as many as 7,141 patients recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic to 3,42,37,495. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.40 per cent, the highest since March 2020.

"India has so far conducted over 67.29 crore cumulative tests," said the Ministry. As per the release, the weekly positivity rate at 0.63 per cent remains less than 1 per cent for the last 43 days now. While the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 0.87 per cent.

"The daily positivity rate has remained below 2 per cent for last 84 days," stated the Ministry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

 United Kingdom
2
RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from French Guiana; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe

Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from ...

 Global
4
Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021