J-K: Explosion in Baramulla medical college oxygen plant, 2 injured

Two technicians were injured in an explosion that took place due to a short circuit in an oxygen plant at the Government Medical College (GMC) in Baramulla on Monday morning.

ANI | Baramulla (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 27-12-2021 11:33 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 11:33 IST
Explosion occurred due to a short circuit in the Govt Medical College, Baramulla oxygen plant on Monday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
According to the Principal, GMC the Oxygen plant is now functioning normally.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

