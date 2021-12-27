Left Menu

Delhi: Fire breaks out at Mangolpuri shoe factory

A fire broke out at a shoe factory in Delhi's Mangolpuri area on Monday, informed fire officials.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2021 11:45 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 11:45 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

A fire broke out at a shoe factory in Delhi's Mangolpuri area on Monday, informed fire officials. Around 20 fire tenders have been rushed to the site to douse the fire.

No casualties have been reported so far. Further details of the mishap are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

