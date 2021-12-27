Left Menu

Russian gas still flows eastward via the Yamal-Europe pipeline

Gas importers have not responded to Reuters requests for comment. Data from Slovak pipeline operator Eustream showed capacity nominations for Monday's Russian gas flows from Ukraine to Slovakia via the Velke Kapusany border point were at 731,574 megawatt hours (MWh), roughly stable with levels seen since Friday, but below levels seen earlier in December.

The Yamal-Europe pipeline, which usually delivers Russian gas to Western Europe, was sending the fuel back to Poland for a seventh straight day on Monday, according to data from German network operator Gascade. Data showed flows at the Mall now metering point on the German-Polish border was going east into Poland at an hourly volume of nearly 1.2 million kilowatt-hours (kWh/h) on Monday morning.

Auction results showed Russian gas exporter Gazprom had not booked gas transit capacity for exports via the Yamal-Europe pipeline for Monday. Gascade, which gets Russian gas and transports it within Germany, is owned by WIGA, a joint venture of Gazprom and oil and gas company Wintershall DEA. Wintershall DEA is co-owned by German chemicals group BASF and Russia's LetterOne.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week that Germany was reselling Russian gas to Poland and Ukraine rather than relieving an overheated market, putting the blame for the reversal, and rocketing prices, on German gas importers. The German Economy Ministry has declined comment on Putin's remark. Gas importers have not responded to Reuter's requests for comment.

