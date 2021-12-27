Left Menu

Russia to keep helping Mali militarily despite Western criticism - RIA

Russia will continue providing Mali with military assistance through state channels, the RIA news agency cited a senior Russian diplomat as saying on Monday, days after Bamako denied the presence of Russian mercenaries.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-12-2021 13:27 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 13:23 IST
Russia to keep helping Mali militarily despite Western criticism - RIA
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia will continue providing Mali with military assistance through state channels, the RIA news agency cited a senior Russian diplomat as saying on Monday, days after Bamako denied the presence of Russian mercenaries. France, Canada and 13 European nations last week condemned Moscow for facilitating the alleged deployment of private military contractors from the Russia-backed Wagner Group to Mali, where the government is battling an Islamist insurgency.

Mali's government on Saturday denied the presence of Russian mercenaries, but said "Russian trainers" were there as part of a bilateral agreement between Mali and Russia. A cargo plane delivered four helicopters, weapons and ammunition from Russia to Mali in October, part of what the Malian government said was a commercial deal with the Russian state.

RIA on Monday quoted Pyotr Ilichev, director of the Russian foreign ministry's department for international organisations, as saying in an interview that Bamako had the right to cooperate with any partners it wanted in its fight with militants. "We will continue to defend Bamako's legitimate interests at the UN (United Nations) and also to provide active assistance to our Malian partners in the military and military-technical spheres through state channels," Ilichev was quoted as saying.

President Vladimir Putin has said the Wagner Group do not represent the Russian state, but that private military contractors have the right to work anywhere in the world so long as they do not break Russian law. Ilichev was cited as saying that France's withdrawal from military bases in Mali had the potential to destabilise the region. Paris has previously denied suggestions it is abandoning Mali.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

 United Kingdom
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from French Guiana; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe

Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from ...

 Global
3
RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

 India
4
Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021