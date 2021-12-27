Left Menu

Sixteen accused identified in SDPI leader's murder, says Kerala police

At least sixteen accused have been confirmed in connection with the murder of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) State Secretary KS Shaan, informed Alappuzha Superintendent of Police (SP) G Jayadev on Monday.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 27-12-2021 13:56 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 13:56 IST
Sixteen accused identified in SDPI leader's murder, says Kerala police
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least sixteen accused have been confirmed in connection with the murder of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) State Secretary KS Shaan, informed Alappuzha Superintendent of Police (SP) G Jayadev on Monday. "Sixteen accused have been confirmed in the case so far but the numbers can rise further. There are more people behind the conspiracy," said Jayadev.

Jayadev further said, "We need to look into the conspiracy and find out other involvement as well. We can only confirm it with more proof and statements." "Seven people have been arrested in the preliminary investigation but it is a major feat, it will need further investigation," he added.

Kerala Police on Saturday arrested seven more people in connection with the murder of KS Shaan. So far, a total of 10 accused have been arrested in the SDPI leader's murder case. According to the police, Shaan was on a two-wheeler when a gang in a car attacked him on Saturday night. SDPI has alleged that RSS workers are behind this attack.

Earlier, an RSS worker S Sanjith was hacked to death allegedly by the workers of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political wing of the PFI, on November 15. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

 United Kingdom
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from French Guiana; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe

Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from ...

 Global
3
RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

 India
4
Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021