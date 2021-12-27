Left Menu

Sterlite arm bags second lot in transmission auction in Brazil

Sterlite Brazil, a subsidiary of Indias Sterlite Power Transmission the company, won lot 02 in the transmission auction no. Lot 2 is in the state of Bahia and consists in the construction of a substation in the city of Olindina, a municipality that has been presenting development, it informed.The result of the auction is part of the companys investments in the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2021 14:18 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 14:17 IST
Sterlite arm bags second lot in transmission auction in Brazil
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sterlite Power Transmission arm Sterlite Brazil Participações S.A. has bagged second lot in transmission project in an auction in Brazil.

''Sterlite Brazil Participações S.A. (Sterlite Brazil), a subsidiary of India's Sterlite Power Transmission (the company), won lot 02 in the transmission auction (no. 002/2021), promoted on 17th December 2021 by the National Electric Energy Agency (ANEEL), at B3, in São Paulo,'' a company statement said.

The annual permitted revenue (RAP) of the project is BRL 7.093 million (USD 1.3 million), which corresponds to a discount of 66.9 per cent in relation to the maximum amount of BRL 20.914 million (USD 3.8 million).

Five enterprises lots were auctioned. Lot 2 is in the state of Bahia and consists in the construction of a substation in the city of Olindina, a municipality that has been presenting development, it informed.

The result of the auction is part of the company's investments in the country. Currently, Sterlite Brazil has five projects in progress in the country, it stated.

Sterlite Power is a leading power transmission infrastructure developer and solutions provider with projects covering approximately 13,700 circuit kms of transmission lines across India and Brazil.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

 United Kingdom
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from French Guiana; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe

Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from ...

 Global
3
RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

 India
4
Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021