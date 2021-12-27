VP Naidu calls for framing HR policies which promote work-life balance

The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu today emphasized the need for maintaining work-life balance and said that equal importance must be given to one's professional duties and family responsibilities.

Addressing the gathering after launching the book 'Dr V L Dutt: Glimpses of a Pioneer's Life Journey' written by Smt. V L Indira Dutt in Chennai today, the Vice President urged all business leaders to frame their HR policies in such a way that their employees are able to manage their work-life balance easily. "This would not only lead to better performance by employees but would also help in addressing mental health issues which are rising in our society", he added.

Shri Naidu observed that 'at a time when people are facing increasing stress, mental health gains prominence along with physical health'. He emphasised the need for people to spend some time in the lap of nature and participate in outdoor activities as a way to de-stress themselves.

Praising the late industrialist, Shri V L Dutt for having maintained balance between his family life and the business world perfectly, Shri Naidu said that this should be a lesson to all businessmen and entrepreneurs.

Calling Shri Dutt a people's person who used to enjoy being with people and giving importance to them, the Vice President observed that this quality is starkly missing in today's highly competitive business environment. "For Shri Dutt, his employees always came first and he deeply cared for them," he added.

Complimenting Smt. V.L. Indira Dutt for sharing the memories and experiences of her beloved husband in the book, Shri Naidu said that the book brings out the human side of a stalwart businessman, and the reader gets to know him as a family man, his conduct as a husband, father and friend.

Referring to several anecdotes mentioned in the book, the Vice President noted that despite leading the life of a high flying corporate leader, Shri Dutt never forgot the virtues of respect for elders, humility, service and compassion. Calling these as the core of our civilizational values, he said that the present generation must draw inspiration from personalities like Shri Dutt. He endorsed Smt. Indira Dutt's observation in the book that "collapse of joint family system has led to the dilution of mutual care and concern, the spirit of adjustment and collective ethos." Noting that the Indian joint family system is greatly appreciated around the world for its core values, Shri Naidu advised the youth to preserve and propagate this age-old tradition for their own good.

Fondly recalling his own close friendship with Shri VL Dutt, Shri Naidu said that sports was one of the many subjects that bound them together. Referring to Shri Dutt's enthusiasm towards sports, he wanted the young entrepreneurs to take inspiration from him and always find some time for sports and outdoor activities.

He said Shri Dutt was a respected industrialist, philanthropist and visionary par excellence, who inspired a whole generation of young entrepreneurs.

As head of FICCI, Shri Dutt played an instrumental role in bridging the gap between the government and industry during the crucial years of 1991-92, he added.

Observing that "giving unconditionally without any expectation" was one of the most outstanding qualities of Shri Dutt, the Vice President said that he served the society through various charitable organizations and generously donated for construction of colleges, skill development centers and health facilities.

On this occasion, the Vice President congratulated Smt. VL Indira Dutt for coming out with an interesting book and also praised Shri U Atreya Sarma and Ms Ambika Ananth for transcribing her thoughts beautifully.

Governor of Tamil Nadu, Shri R.N. Ravi, Tamil Nadu Minister for Environment, Climate and Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Shri Siva V. Meyyanathan, Chairperson and Managing Director of KCP Limited, Dr. V.L. Indira Dutt, Joint Managing Director, Smt. V. Kavitha Dutt and other dignitaries participated in the event.

(With Inputs from PIB)