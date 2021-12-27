Left Menu

HP: 150 people trapped in Prashar lake due to heavy snowfall rescued

Himachal Pradesh Police rescued at least forty vehicles and around 150 persons from Parashar lake, who had been stuck due to heavy snowfall in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Sunday night.

ANI | Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 27-12-2021 15:25 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 15:25 IST
HP: 150 people trapped in Prashar lake due to heavy snowfall rescued
Polic rescued people, vehicles trapped in snowfall (Piture Courtesy: Himachal Pradesh police). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Police rescued at least forty vehicles and around 150 persons from Parashar lake, who had been stuck due to heavy snowfall in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Sunday night. These people were rescued after twelve hours of operation last night, the police said.

"Himachal Pradesh Police has rescued 40 vehicles and around 150 persons from Prashar lake who had been stuck due to snow in the region. These people were rescued after 12 hours of operation last night," said Shalini Agnihotri, Superintendent of Police (SP), Mandi. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

 United Kingdom
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from French Guiana; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe

Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from ...

 Global
3
RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

 India
4
Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021