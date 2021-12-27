Left Menu

Vedanta says directors' panel approves raising up to Rs 1,000 cr via NCDs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2021 16:52 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 16:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Vedanta Ltd on Monday said a committee of directors has approved raising up to Rs 1,000 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis.

The meeting was held on Monday, Vedanta said in a filing to BSE.

''The duly authorised committee of directors at its meeting ...considered and approved offering for subscription, on a private placement basis, up to 10,000 nos secured, rated, listed, redeemable, NCDs....aggregating up to Rs 1,000 crore,'' the filing said.

Vedanta, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Ltd, is one of the world's leading oil & gas and metals company with significant operations in oil & gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, steel, and aluminium and power across India, South Africa and Namibia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

