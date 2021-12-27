Maha: Rs 47 lakh stolen from cotton mill locker in Beed

Unidentified persons have stolen Rs 47 lakh from a cotton mill in Parli in Maharashtra's Beed district, police said on Monday.

The theft at the unit located in Kaudgav Ghoda village was discovered on December 25, an official said.

''As per the owner of the unit, Rs 50 lakh was withdrawn from the bank on December 24 to pay farmers for their cotton produce. While some amount was disbursed, a sum of Rs 47 lakh kept in the company locker went missing,'' he said.

The theft was carried out after the locker key was pulled from under the pillow of the cashier, who was sleeping in front of the main office, he added.

