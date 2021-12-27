Left Menu

Govt's paddy procurement reaches 443.49 lakh tonnes in Oct-Dec

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2021 18:18 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 18:00 IST
Govt's paddy procurement reaches 443.49 lakh tonnes in Oct-Dec
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The government's paddy procurement at MSP reached 443.49 lakh tonnes so far in the ongoing marketing year that commenced from October 2021, with the maximum quantities being purchased from Punjab, Haryana and Telangana, the food ministry said on Monday.

About 186.85 lakh tonnes of paddy has been procured from Punjab, 55.30 lakh tonnes from Haryana, 52.88 lakh tonnes from Telangana, 47.20 lakh tonnes from Chhattisgarh, 38 lakh tonnes from Uttar Pradesh, 15.14 lakh tonnes from Madhya Pradesh during October-December 26 of this marketing year, it said.

The ministry, in a statement, said more than 47 lakh farmers have benefited from the minimum support price (MSP) value of Rs 86,924.46 crore so far.

During the full marketing year 2020-21 (October-September), the government had procured 894.32 lakh tonnes of paddy benefitting 1.31 crore farmers with the MSP value of Rs 1,68,848.65 crore.

Paddy procurement started in October 2021 and continues till September 2022.

The procurement is undertaken at MSP by state-owned Food Corporation of India (FCI) as well as state organisations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

 United Kingdom
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from French Guiana; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe

Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from ...

 Global
3
RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

 India
4
Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021