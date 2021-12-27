TPDDL consumer convicted, fined for power theft

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2021 18:16 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 18:16 IST
A special court convicted a TPDDL consumer for three months and imposed a fine of over Rs 90,000 on her in a case of power theft, a statement by the company said.

Special Judge (Electricity Court), Tis Hazari convicted the consumer, a resident of Aruna Nagar here, after finding her guilty of indulging in power theft for domestic usage, it said.

A civil liability of Rs 90,532 was approved by the court for the electricity theft that Tata Power-DDL will recover from the convicted consumer, the statement stated.

''Electricity theft not only results in commercial losses for us, but also creates a serious safety hazard. We laud the judgment of the honourable court and appeal to all consumers to take legitimate electricity connections and pay their bills on time,'' Ganesh Srinivasan, CEO, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) said.

The company further said it is working on methods to curb the AT&C (Aggregate Technical and Commercial) losses in power theft prone areas and control the menace with strict measures.

The discom is also keeping a close watch on the violators. It has deployed technology to track power theft and installed AMR (Automated Metre Reading) based energy systems at distribution transformers for accurate readings, the statement added.

