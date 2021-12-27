Left Menu

16 MoUs signed at pre-Vibrant Summit event; Taj Group pledges to set up hotel near Statue of Unity

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 27-12-2021 18:56 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 18:56 IST
16 MoUs signed at pre-Vibrant Summit event; Taj Group pledges to set up hotel near Statue of Unity
As many as 16 memorandums of understanding (MoUs), including one for the construction of a hotel near the world's tallest Statue of Unity at Kevadia by Taj Group, were signed on Monday in the run-up to the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, according to an official statement released on Monday.

With this, a total of 96 MoUs have been signed during five such events so far that have been organised every Monday as part of the pre-Vibrant event ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit which will be organised in state capital Gandhinagar during January 10-12.

In the 16 MoUs signed on Monday, the companies have proposed investments for waste-to-energy and waste-to-oil conversion plants, installation of patented equipment to control air pollution and disinfection of viruses, bacteria with an innovative approach to environmental protection, etc., according to an official statement.

''An MoU was also signed by the Taj Group to construct a hotel at the Statue of Unity at Kevadia, a world leading tourist destination,'' stated the statement.

It added that this hotel project will generate immense employment opportunities for the tribal youth of the area. ''Besides this, prospects for self-employment will also be created through various cottage and handicraft industries.'' The fifth pre-Vibrant MoUs also included a 70-megawatt hybrid renewable energy park, a disinfectant formulation plant, a speciality chemical as well as radar equipment for the production of thermal cameras and other accessories for the defence sector, said the statement.

The MoUs were signed in the presence of Revenue Minister Rajendra Trivedi, Minister of State for Industries Jagdiash Vishwakarma, and other officials of the state Industries and Mines Department.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

