"Cong will step up fight on paddy procurement, farmers' issues"

Hitting out at the ruling TRS and also the NDA government at the Centre over the paddy procurement issue, the Congress in Telangana on Monday said it would step up its fight ''for the sake of farmers.'' State Congress president and MP A Revanth Reddy alleged that the TRS government failed to procure paddy and mount pressure on the NDA government for buying paddy from farmers.

Reddy was taken into preventive custody from his house here earlier in the day after he announced a plan to leave for nearby Erravalli village as part of the party's 'Rachabanda' programme to meet farmers.

Police said he was taken into preventive custody as his proposed visit may lead to a breach of law and order.

The PCC president was speaking in the context of ongoing row over paddy procurement with the TRS government alleging that the NDA government adopted an unhelpful attitude over paddy procurement.

State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar took up a protest on Monday on unemployment to divert people's attention from paddy procurement issue, he claimed.

''TRS and BJP are playing out a drama by pretending to be indulging in a war of words so that the people's attention is diverted away from Congress,'' he said.

Congress is not interested in gaining political mileage, he said, adding that his party's focus was on procurement of paddy from Telangana farmers.

Meanwhile, state Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy said the Congress, being a national party, should protest in Delhi on the paddy procurement issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)