Assam CM expresses condolences over demise of 23-yr-youth from Majuli in Hyderabad

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday expressed condolences on the demise of a youth from Assam who was working in Hyderabad.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 27-12-2021 21:24 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 21:24 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a tweet, Sarma said that he has directed officials to make arrangements to bring the body to Majuli.

"On receiving news of the death of one Parag Saikia, a 23-year youth of Majuli, working as a guard in Hyderabad, I directed officials to make arrangements to bring the body to Majuli. The body has reached Guwahati today. My sincere condolences! Committed to stand by our people always!" the Chief Minister tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

