Left Menu

Foxconn postpones resumption of TN plant operations

The management will decide..., a top government source told PTI.During a recent meeting with senior government officials, Foxconn representatives had assured that they would implement the guidelines as directed by the government.The Tamil Nadu facility would be ramped up further and new jobs would be created at the unit, a government release quoting the officials had said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-12-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 22:43 IST
Foxconn postpones resumption of TN plant operations
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai, Dec 27 (PTI): Electronic parts maker Foxconn which recently faced a protest by women contract workers over food poisoning, has postponed its plan to resume its factory by a ''day or two'' in neighbouring Sriperumbudur, sources told PTI on Monday.

The Taiwan-based firm was supposed to resume its operations on Monday after the facility remained shut for a week after contract workers with a majority of them comprising women, resorted to a protest after they were allegedly fed with poor quality food at the accommodation provided by the company.

The Tamil Nadu government taking cognisance of the protest, advised the company to enhance the basic amenities provided to the over 15,000 employees like stepping up adequate infrastructure at hostels and providing restroom facilities and rooms with ventilation.

Two sources including a government source confirmed to PTI on Monday that Foxconn has decided to extend the closure of the unit by a day or two. ''It will take a day or two... The management will decide...,'' a top government source told PTI.

During a recent meeting with senior government officials, Foxconn representatives had assured that they would implement the guidelines as directed by the government.

The Tamil Nadu facility would be ramped up further and new jobs would be created at the unit, a government release quoting the officials had said. A detailed query sent to Foxconn did not elicit any response.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

 United Kingdom
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from French Guiana; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe

Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from ...

 Global
3
RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

 India
4
Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021