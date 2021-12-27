Left Menu

COVID-19: Kerala govt imposes night curfew from Dec 30 to Jan 2

Amid the rising cases of COVID-19 in Kerala, the state government has decided to impose a night curfew from December 30 to January 2, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) stated on Monday.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 27-12-2021 22:53 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 22:53 IST
COVID-19: Kerala govt imposes night curfew from Dec 30 to Jan 2
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the rising cases of COVID-19 in Kerala, the state government has decided to impose a night curfew from December 30 to January 2, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) stated on Monday. The night curfew will start at 10 pm and will end at 5 am.

The CMO stated that no celebrations will be allowed after 10 pm on December 31 in the state. "Bars, hotels, clubs, and restaurants in Kerala will be allowed to operate during this time with 50 per cent seating," it informed.

During the curfew, beaches, shopping malls, public parks and other locations in Kerala will also be under strict observation. Meanwhile, 98 per cent of the eligible population in the state has received their first dose of the vaccine and 77 per cent have received their second dose.

As of Sunday, Kerala has detected 57 confirmed Omicron cases. The state reported a total of 1,636 new Covid-19 cases and 236 deaths in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

 United Kingdom
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from French Guiana; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe

Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from ...

 Global
3
RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

 India
4
Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021