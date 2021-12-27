Engineering education in local languages, mother tongue to be an instrument of empowerment: Dharmendra Pradhan

Engineering education in local languages and mother tongue will be an instrument of empowerment, said Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said at the valedictory session of the 36th India Engineering Congress (IEI) in Delhi on Monday. Speaking on the occasion Pradhan said that India has been a land of people with scientific temper and robust engineering capabilities and our civilisational history has scientific evidences of structural engineering, water management, maritime engineering, etc.

He complimented IEI for furthering India's engineering traditions and role of IEI in building an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. The Minister stated that with the implementation of the visionary NEP 2020, we are integrating education with skills, taking a multidisciplinary approach and making skilling and apprenticeship a part of the main curriculum to prepare our youth for the 21st century.

He further said that introduction of engineering education in local languages and mother tongue in line with the New Education Policy 2020 to be an instrument of empowerment of our youth and will further strengthen our engineering prowess. Union Education Minister Pradhan stressed that Engineering education should not be restricted to awarding of degrees. "We must collectively work towards removing language barriers in the learning process and building capacity of our engineering community," he said.

He urged that IEI must endeavour in further strengthening India's engineering capacity by innovating, knowledge sharing by its members and creating new paradigms of employability and entrepreneurship. (ANI)

