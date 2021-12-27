Left Menu

Mexico to promote job creation schemes in Caribbean, official says

Mexico plans to promote job creation programs in the Caribbean that President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has rolled out in southern Mexico and parts of Central America to stem migration, a senior government official was quoted as saying on Monday.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 27-12-2021 23:13 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 23:11 IST
Mexico to promote job creation schemes in Caribbean, official says
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Mexico plans to promote job creation programs in the Caribbean that President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has rolled out in southern Mexico and parts of Central America to stem migration, a senior government official was quoted as saying on Monday. The programs, "Sembrando Vida," (Sowing Life) a tree-planting drive, and "Jovenes Construyendo el Futuro," (Youths Building the Future) a work scheme for young adults, are part of Lopez Obrador's plan to slow migration by helping poor regions like southern Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.

"We already have an agreement with Haiti, and we're in talks with Cuba," Laura Elena Carrillo, Executive Director of the Mexican Agency for International Development Cooperation (Amexcid), told newspaper El Universal in an interview. Mexico and Cuba signed a letter of intent on Dec. 22 to implement rural development programs in Cuba. That will include the two job-creating schemes, Carrillo said. Mexico signed a similar letter with Haiti in November, and plans to negotiate with the Dominican Republic soon, she told the paper.

Mexico has earmarked $31 million for each of the countries currently enrolled in the programs, though the Caribbean nations are likely to receive somewhat less, Carrillo said. Apprehensions of undocumented migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border have leapt to record levels this year, with tens of thousands of Haitians and Cubans among them.

Mexico has pressed the United States to invest in development schemes, and the Mexican government said last month Washington had agreed to contribute to its efforts https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/mexico-says-us-has-agreed-invest-help-tackle-migration-2021-11-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses and more

Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chine...

 Global
3
IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

 Global
4
COVID-19: Jump in paediatric hospitalizations in New York, raises concern in California amid Omicron

COVID-19: Jump in paediatric hospitalizations in New York, raises concern in...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021