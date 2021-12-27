Left Menu

Initiative by group of people in Indore to provide food, warm clothing, shelter to street dogs

An initiative is undertaken by a group of people who termed it as 'Dogitization', to provide food, warm clothing and shelter to street dogs in Madhya Pradesh's Indore.

27-12-2021
Dog shelter provided by 'Dogitization' group in Indore, MP. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
An initiative is undertaken by a group of people who termed it as 'Dogitization', to provide food, warm clothing and shelter to street dogs in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. Speaking to ANI, a woman working under Dogitization, Shaili Sood, said, "To protect them from the cold, we have made a model house for the dogs so that they can live here comfortably."

Vrinda Vyas, said, "I am associated with 'dogitization' for 3 years. I started taking care of street dogs in my area too. We do not ask anyone for money donation. When I used to go to feed the street dog, many people opposed it. But, a change has been seen in society, and I believe that we should promote awareness among the people. In a respite, cold wave conditions have subsided to some extent in most parts of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, and in most parts of Northwest and Central India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

