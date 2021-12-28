Left Menu

Iran nuclear talks working on sanctions, nuclear sides in parallel -EU envoy Mora

The Iran nuclear talks that resumed on Monday will discuss U.S. sanctions-lifting and Iran's atomic commitments in parallel despite comments by Tehran and Beijing suggesting sanctions would be the focus, the talks' coordinator said. "We are working on both tracks in parallel ...

The Iran nuclear talks that resumed on Monday will discuss U.S. sanctions-lifting and Iran's atomic commitments in parallel despite comments by Tehran and Beijing suggesting sanctions would be the focus, the talks' coordinator said.

"We are working on both tracks in parallel ... We are not working on one side and forgetting or neglecting the other. On the contrary, both tracks are mutually reinforcing," European Union envoy Enrique Mora, the talks' coordinator, told a news conference.

