Winter break for Delhi govt school students up to Class 5 to start from Jan 1

The Delhi government schools for primary students up to Class 5 will remain closed from January 1 to January 15, the Directorate of Education (DoE) said on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2021 05:11 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 05:11 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi government schools for primary students up to Class 5 will remain closed from January 1 to January 15, the Directorate of Education (DoE) said on Monday. No online or offline teaching learning activity can be conducted during this period, a circular by DoE stated.

However, the DoE said that in order to help the students to consolidate their learning, the syllabus of the academic session 2021-22 covered so far, is to be revised during this break through assignments. The circular stated: "All the heads of Sarvodaya Vidyalayas are, hereby, informed that the winter break for pre-primary and primary classes shall be observed from January 1-15, 2022 and the online and offline teaching learning activities through worksheets, shall not be conducted during this period."

"However, in order to help the students to consolidate their learning, the syllabus of the academic session 2021-22 covered so far, is to be revised during this break through assignments," it added. The DoE said that the assessment record of winter break assignments or activities must be maintained "scrupulously and shall count towards internal assessment."

The DoE also directed class teachers to make a note of the strengths and weaknesses of the students of their respective classes, so that individual attention may be given to each student after the winter vacation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

