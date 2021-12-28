Left Menu

Mizoram logs 184 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Mizoram reported 184 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, an official statement said Tuesday.

ANI | Aizawl (Mizoram) | Updated: 28-12-2021 08:18 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 08:18 IST
Mizoram logs 184 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours
Picture shows Mizoram COVID-19 data on Tuesday. (ANI/pictures). Image Credit: ANI
Mizoram reported 184 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, an official statement said Tuesday. The single-day COVID-19 positivity rate is 10.27 per cent, it said.

With the additional new cases, the tally of positive coronavirus cases in the state has gone up to 1,40,748 with 1,435 active cases. According to the Mizoram Information and Public Relations Department, the COVID-19 death toll in the state has risen to 539. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

