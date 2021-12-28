Venkaiah Naidu calls for framing HR policies which promote work-life balance

Left Menu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday emphasized maintaining a work-life balance and to give equal importance to professional duties and family responsibilities.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday emphasized maintaining a work-life balance and to give equal importance to professional duties and family responsibilities. Addressing the gathering after launching the book 'Dr V L Dutt: Glimpses of a Pioneer's Life Journey' written by V L Indira Dutt in Chennai said: "equal importance must be given to one's professional duties and family responsibilities."

He urged all business leaders to frame their HR policies in such a way that their employees are able to manage their work-life balance easily. "This would not only lead to better performance by employees but would also help in addressing mental health issues which are rising in our society", he added. He emphasized the need for people to spend some time in the lap of nature and participate in outdoor activities as a way to de-stress themselves.

Praising the late industrialist, V L Dutt for having maintained a balance between his family life and the business world perfectly, Naidu said that this should be a lesson to all businessmen and entrepreneurs. He said Dutt was a respected industrialist, philanthropist, and visionary par excellence, who inspired a whole generation of young entrepreneurs.

As head of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), Dutt played an instrumental role in bridging the gap between the government and industry during the crucial years of 1991-92, he added. Calling Dutt a people's person who used to enjoy being with people and giving importance to them, the Vice President observed that this quality is starkly missing in today's highly competitive business environment. "For Dutt, his employees always came first and he deeply cared for them," he added.

Complimenting VL Indira Dutt for sharing the memories and experiences of her beloved husband in the book, Naidu said that the book brings out the human side of a stalwart businessman, and the reader gets to know him as a family man, his conduct as a husband, father, and friend. Referring to several anecdotes mentioned in the book, the Vice President noted that despite leading the life of a high-flying corporate leader, Dutt never forgot the virtues of respect for elders, humility, service, and compassion.

Calling these as the core of our civilizational values, he said "The present generation must draw inspiration from personalities like Shri Dutt. Indira Dutt's observation in the book that collapse of joint family system has led to the dilution of mutual care and concern, the spirit of adjustment and collective ethos." He further said that the Indian joint family system is greatly appreciated around the world for its core values and advised the youth to preserve and propagate this age-old tradition for their own good.

Governor of Tamil Nadu, RN Ravi, Tamil Nadu Minister for Environment, Climate and Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Siva V Meyyanathan, Chairperson and Managing Director of KCP Limited, Dr VL Indira Dutt, Joint Managing Director, V Kavitha Dutt, and other dignitaries were present in the event. (ANI)

