Bhopal likely to get rain with thunderstorm today

The India Meteorological Department has predicted 'thunderstorms with rain' in Bhopal on Tuesday.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 28-12-2021 12:40 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 12:40 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The India Meteorological Department has predicted 'thunderstorms with rain' in Bhopal on Tuesday. The minimum temperature has been forecast at around 11 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature will be at 20 degree Celsius.

As per the Met Department's bulletin, a low-pressure belt is lying between North-East Rajasthan to Vidarbha across west Madhya pradesh, under which light to moderate rainfall is most likely in some parts of the Indian sub-continent. The weather department forecasted rain over northwestern parts of India on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzafarrabad and Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, Chandigarh and Haryana, east Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chattisgarh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

