COVID-19: Kejriwal announces restrictions in Delhi, detailed order soon

In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced the implementation of Level-I (Yellow alert) of the Graded Response Action Plan in New Delhi. The government will soon release the detailed order on the restrictions to be implemented. Addressing after the review meeting on the COVID situation in New Delhi Kejriwal said, "Corona cases are increasing for a few days, but the symptoms are mild in the patients, there is no need to panic, GRAP was made a few days ago so that it could be known scientifically that if there is this level of corona then the things will be closed. It was written in it that if the infection rate is more than 0.5 per cent, then the yellow level will be applicable."

"Detail order will come on the restrictions that have been implemented," he said. The national capital on Monday reported 331 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since the last six months. On June 6, Delhi had reported 331 cases.

In the meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) held on July 9, 2021, the Delhi government approved GRAP. Accordingly, keeping in mind the third COVID-19 wave, four alerts were determined namely, yellow alert, amber alert, orange alert and red alert. In view of the current situation of COVID-19, the yellow alert is likely to be implemented by the Delhi Government and DDMA, sources said.

There are many restrictions on the implementation of yellow alert in Delhi. Notably, the Delhi government has already imposed a night curfew effective from Monday. The duration is from 11 pm to 5 am.

But apart from this, schools, colleges, educational institutions, and coaching institutes can be closed under yellow alert. At the same time, there is a provision under this that shops and malls with non-essential services or goods will open from 10 am to 8 pm under the odd-even rule. If a yellow alert is sounded, private offices are likely to be allowed to open from 9 am to 5 pm with 50 per cent capacity. Restaurants will open with 50 per cent capacity, but from 8 am to 10 pm, while bars are also likely to be open with 50 per cent capacity but from 12 noon to 10 pm. Under this, there is a provision to keep cinema halls, multiplexes, banquet halls and auditoriums closed. Hotels will remain open but banquets and conference halls inside the hotel will remain closed.

If the Delhi government orders a yellow alert, then spas, gyms, yoga institutes and entertainment parks will remain closed, but outdoor yoga is likely to be allowed. Delhi Metro will run with 50 per cent seating capacity and travelling standing will not be allowed. At the same time, buses going from one state to another will run with 50 per cent seating capacity, while only two passengers will be allowed to travel in auto, e-rickshaw, taxi and cycle rickshaws. As per the response plan, sports complexes, stadiums and swimming pools will also be closed in yellow alert, although national or international sports events can be held. Only 20 people will be allowed to attend the wedding ceremony and funeral. Religious places will remain open but entry of devotees will be restricted. There is also a provision to ban social, political, religious, festival and entertainment-related activities in this alert, although this ban is still going on in Delhi. (ANI)

