Left Menu

MP: Jabalpur collector orders to withhold own salary over failure to dispose of pending complaints

As per a release issued on Monday, District Collector Karamveer Sharma directed the district treasury officer to carry out the order to this effect.The collector also directed to withhold the salaries of officers for this month for keeping complaints pending for over 100 days, it was stated.Sharma issued the directives while conducting a department-wise review of pending complaints made on the chief ministers helpline during a meeting held at the District Panchayat office on Monday, the official said.The collector instructed officers to be sensitive and dispose of the complaints within the time limit.

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 28-12-2021 14:29 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 14:28 IST
MP: Jabalpur collector orders to withhold own salary over failure to dispose of pending complaints
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

Irked by the delay in disposing of a large number of pending complaints of citizens on the chief minister's helpline, the collector of Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district has ordered to withhold his own salary along with that of a few other officers for the month of December, an official said on Tuesday. As per a release issued on Monday, District Collector Karamveer Sharma directed the district treasury officer to carry out the order to this effect.

The collector also directed to withhold the salaries of officers for this month for keeping complaints pending for over 100 days, it was stated.

Sharma issued the directives while conducting a department-wise review of pending complaints made on the chief minister's helpline during a meeting held at the District Panchayat office on Monday, the official said.

The collector instructed officers to be sensitive and dispose of the complaints within the time limit. Not a single complaint should be left unattended, he had stated.

Sharma further instructed to withhold the salaries of deputy municipal commissioners for negligence in dealing with matters related to cleanliness and the helpline.

The collector instructed to withhold the increment of some tehsildars for negligence in disposal of revenue cases and the executive engineer PIU (Project Implementation Unit) for lethargy in dealing various cases, the release said.

A show cause notice was also issued to a district marketing officer for not attending the meeting, it was stated.

Sharma directed officials to dispose of all complaints, either related to the CM Helpline or Samadhan, within the time limit, and instructed them to dispose of the complaints pending for over 100 days by December 31, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses and more

Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chine...

 Global
2
Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

 Global
3
IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

 Global
4
CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine Covovax

CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine C...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021