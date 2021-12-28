Kerala focuses on strengthening public health system: CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the state was ranked best-performer in the health parameters because the policy focused on strengthening the public health system. Vijayan tweeted, "Kerala has emerged again as the best performing large state in @NITIAayog's #HealthIndex. The core reasons of this achievement are the policy that focuses on strengthening the public health system & the dedication of our health workers to ensure its success."

According to NITI Aayog's "The Healthy States, Progressive India" report, Kerala remained the best-performing state in the health parameters, while Uttar Pradesh ranked worst. The data was compiled by NITI Aayog, Union Health Ministry and the World Bank. (ANI)

