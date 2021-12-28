Left Menu

Release of Cameroonian students jailed for joke on Boko Haram great relief

"We are delighted that they have been released over the weekend and were finally able to reunite with their families after seven long years behind bars." - Samira Daoud, Amnesty International's West and Central Africa Director

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2021 15:01 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 15:01 IST
Release of Cameroonian students jailed for joke on Boko Haram great relief
"The release of Fomusoh Ivo Feh, Afuh Nivelle Nfor, and Azah Levis Gob, three young men who were absurdly punished for simply sharing a joke on their mobile phones is a great relief.

Following the release of three Cameroonian students sentenced in 2016 to 10 years in jail for sharing a sarcastic text message that referenced Boko Haram, Samira Daoud, Amnesty International's West and Central Africa Director, said:

"The release of Fomusoh Ivo Feh, Afuh Nivelle Nfor, and Azah Levis Gob, three young men who were absurdly punished for simply sharing a joke on their mobile phones is a great relief.

"We are delighted that they have been released over the weekend and were finally able to reunite with their families after seven long years behind bars." - Samira Daoud, Amnesty International's West and Central Africa Director

"All those who have tirelessly campaigned for their release, including the more than 300 000 people across the globe who wrote in 2016 to President Paul Biya asking him to end this injustice, were also delighted that they are finally free.

"These three students who were only exercising their right to freedom of expression should never have been arrested in the first place. Cameroon's authorities should protect human rights and ensure all people can speak freely without fear of reprisal."

(With Inputs from APO)

