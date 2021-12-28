After nearly a week-long chase, tiger captured near Bengal village

A Royal Bengal tiger, which strayed into a locality in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, was captured on Tuesday after nearly a week-long chase, in a relief to the locals, officials said.

From clearing a forest and wrapping an area with nets to flying drones for surveillance and clamping prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC, forest personnel chased the tiger for six days as it prowled from one village to the other, besides crossing a river to evade being captured, they said.

Pugmarks were first spotted by locals in the Maipith village, following which forest personnel were informed. However, the tiger could not be found.

A day later, pugmarks were seen in Kultali village. As forest personnel tried to rescue it, the tiger played hide-and-seek over the next three in the Purano Kella jungle, officials said.

Even as the forest was cleared, the tiger could not be sighted. Later, it was found that the tiger crossed the Piyali river and entered the jungle adjoining Sheikhpara in Dongajora, they said.

The tiger went incognito over the next two days, but often made its presence felt as villagers heard thunderous roars at night.

Curious villagers climbed up trees and mobbed the areas adjoining the jungle for one glimpse of the tiger. At one point, the frenzy led to such a level that one villager got critically injured after falling down a tree, prompting the authorities to impose prohibitory orders in the area.

Since Monday, the search operation was intensified with drones being used to spot the tiger. The forest area was surrounded with nylon nets, while a barricade was set up with boats on the Piyali river, officials said.

The net was found to be ripped up in some areas, signalling that the tiger tried to get away, they said.

At first, the barricaded area was 200 hectares, but later it was brought down to 200 square feet, they said.

After sunset on Monday, forest personnel along with senior officials started combing the area on feet.

As the tiger started roaring frequently, it gave away its location, besides indicating that it was hungry and tired, officials said.

As the day broke, the tiger was finally spotted on the bank of the river.

Fire personnel, who were on standby, started showering water on the tiger as it got into the river. When it turned back for heading into the jungle due to the gushing water, the tiger was shot with a tranquiliser dart, officials said.

The tiger was taken to a rehabilitation centre after being rescued, they said.

A team of vets will be examining the animal over the next three-four days and if they permit, it will be released into the wilds of the Sunderbans, the home to the Royal Bengal tigers, officials said.

Locals said people of the area could not sleep for the last one week in fear of the tiger.

Small groups were formed to guard the villages at night in case the tiger attacks, said a villager.