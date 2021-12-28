Left Menu

'Pariksha pe Charcha 2022' registration begins today

Registration for 'Pariksha pe Charcha 2022' for students of Classes 9 to 12 began online today.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2021 17:03 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 17:03 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Registration for 'Pariksha pe Charcha 2022' for students of Classes 9 to 12 began online today. The annual event was started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi where he interacts with students across the country before their annual exams.

An official of the Ministry of Education told ANI on the condition of anonymity, "Yes, registration has begun online from today for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022' edition. Students, teachers, parents who wish to participate can register themselves through www.mygov.in till January 20, 2022." When asked about the date for 'Pariksha pe Charcha 2022', the official said that it has not been finalized.

About 2050 students, teachers and parents are selected through competitions on my.Gov.in Prime Minister Narendra Modi In his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio broadcast, on December 26 talked about 'Pariksha pe Charcha' and the preparations to deal with the Omicron variant of Coronavirus.

Last year, the 'Pariksha pe Charcha' event was held virtually in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The first edition of the prime minister's interaction programme with school and college students "Pariksha Pe Charcha 1.0" was held at the Talkatora Stadium on February 16, 2018.

Prime Minister Modi during 'Pariksha pe Charcha' addresses students' queries on exam stress and related issues and motivates students, and gives tips on how to achieve goals, etc. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

