INS Sharda participates in Beypore International Water Fest

INS Sharda, an Offshore Patrol Vessel and INS Kabra, a Waterjet Fast Attack Craft visited Beypore port for participating in Beypore International Water Fest. The fest was organised by the Govt of Kerala wherein IN ships and aircraft participated on 26 and 27 Dec 21. The ships were deployed towards ongoing 75 years of Independence celebrations at the behest of Southern Naval Command.

On the evening of 26 Dec 21, ALH aircraft performed Search and Rescue Demonstration off Beypore beach. Thereafter, both the ships undertook night Illumination off Beypore at anchorage. The visit was aimed to raise awareness about coastal security and instill patriotism in the local populace. Interaction with the Port Authority and local populace based at Beypore was also conducted during this visit.

The ship was open to visitors and showcased her capabilities. Approximately 3000 people visited the ship following all COVID protocols. Mr PA Mohamed Riyaz, Minister of Tourism of Kerala and Dr Venu Vasudaven, Additional Chief Secretary of Kerala also visited the ship.

