Yellow alert under GRAD in Delhi: Kejriwal says, one needs to not worry but exercise caution

Yellow alert of the Graded Response Action Plan has come into effect, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday. Addressing the media persons today, the Chief Minister said, "As the COVID-19 positivity rate has been above 0.5 per cent for the past few days, we are enforcing Level-I (Yellow alert) of the Graded Response Action Plan."

"In the past few days, the number of cases in the capital city and the country are rising. One needs to not worry but exercise caution. Our government is well prepared. The cases reported are mild. Everyone needs to make sure to wear masks and ensure proper social distancing," the Chief Minister added. Delhi government on Tuesday imposed more restrictions on social activities, economic activities, transportation movement in the national capital in view of rising Omicron and COVID-19 cases.

Spas, gyms, yoga institutes and entertainment parks will remain closed, but outdoor yoga will be allowed. Delhi Metro will run with 50 per cent seating capacity and travelling standing will not be allowed. "At the same time, buses going from one state to another will run with 50 per cent seating capacity, while only two passengers will be allowed to travel in auto, e-rickshaw, taxi and cycle rickshaws," it said. Private offices will be allowed to open from 9 am to 5 pm with 50 per cent capacity. Restaurants will open with 50 per cent capacity, but from 8 am to 10 pm, while bars will also open with 50 per cent capacity but from 12 noon to 10 pm. Under this, there is a provision to keep cinema halls, multiplexes, banquet halls and auditoriums closed. Hotels will remain open but banquets and conference halls inside the hotel will remain closed.

As per the response plan, Sports complexes, stadiums and swimming pools are closed in yellow alert, although national or international sports can be held. Only 20 people will be allowed to attend the wedding ceremony and funeral. Religious places will remain open but the entry of devotees will be restricted. There is also a provision to ban social, political, religious, festival and entertainment-related activities in this alert, although this ban is still going on in Delhi. It has been observed that numbers of COVID-19 cases are rapidly increasing in last few days and positivity rate has reached to more than 0.5 per cent for two consecutive days, besides regular increase in new Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Delhi therefore, as per aforesaid DDMA Order, Delhi has entered into Level-1(Yellow Level) of restrictions on social activities, economic activities, transportation I movement in NCT of Delhi. (ANI)

