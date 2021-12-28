Left Menu

Kuwait approves new cabinet - state news agency

Reuters | Updated: 28-12-2021 17:50 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 17:48 IST
Kuwait approves new cabinet - state news agency
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah approved on Tuesday the formation of a new cabinet with the appointment of Abdul Wahab Al-Rasheed as minister of finance and the reappointment of oil minister Mohammad al-Fares, state media reported.

Also Read: BLS International signs contract with the Embassy of India in Kuwait for Consular, Passport & Visa services

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses and more

Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chine...

 Global
2
Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

 Global
3
IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

 Global
4
CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine Covovax

CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine C...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021