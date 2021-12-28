Kuwait approves new cabinet - state news agency
Reuters | Updated: 28-12-2021 17:50 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 17:48 IST
Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah approved on Tuesday the formation of a new cabinet with the appointment of Abdul Wahab Al-Rasheed as minister of finance and the reappointment of oil minister Mohammad al-Fares, state media reported.
