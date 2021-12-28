Ministry of Education to release Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements 2021 tomorrow

Atal Rankings of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) 2021 will be virtually announced by Minister of State for Education, Subhas Sarkar tomorrow, informed the Ministry of Education on Tuesday. The ministry stated that ARIIA is a very unique joint initiative of the Ministry of Education and AICTE to systematically rank higher educational institutions in India on indicators related to Innovation, Startup and Entrepreneurship Development amongst students and faculty. ARIIA critically evaluate institutions on parameters like patent filing and granted, number of registered students and faculty startups, fund generation by incubated startups, specialised infrastructure created by institutions to promote innovation and entrepreneurship, etc.

Prof. Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, AICTE, highlighted said that India is constantly improving on Global Innovation Index (GII) ranking and has now moved upward to 46th position in 2021 from 81st in 2015. The Ministry of Education in its statement further said, "We have also emerged as world's third-largest startup hub but still we have huge scope for improvement, he added. He further said that AICTE firmly believes that in the coming years, our technical institutes will become a fountainhead of next-generation technology-driven start-ups if we can create a vibrant innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystem. ARIIA ranking is a major attempt in that direction."

Abhay Jere, Chief Innovation Officer of Ministry of Education said that the first edition of the ARIIA was launched in 2018 and it has given huge impetus for developing an innovation ecosystem in our HEIs. He added that ARIIA-2021 has seen unprecedented participation as compared to earlier editions. This year 1438 institutions (including all IITs, NITs, IISc, etc.) participated as compared 674 HEIs during the 2nd edition of ARIIA (ARIIA-2020) last year. This is more than double as compared to the 2nd edition and approximately 4 times as compared to the first edition. ARIIA-2021 ranks will be announced in 9 separate categories which include Centrally funded technical institutions (eg IITs, NITs, etc), State Universities, State standalone Technical colleges, Private universities, Private standalone technical colleges, non-technical government and private universities and institutions. (ANI)

