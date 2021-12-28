Isha Outreach opens 2 new farmer produer organisations

Coimbatore, Dec 28 (PTI): Isha Outreach, a social development branch of Isha Foundation, on Tuesday launched two new Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) in the district - one at Anamalai and the other at Kinathukadavu.

Isha Outreach collaborated with the Small Farmers Agri Consortium (SFAC) under the Central Department of Agriculture to open the two FPOs with 300 farmer-members each.

It is commendable that the Isha Agro Movement has imparted natural farming-training to about 12,000 farmers through various training workshops, the DMK MP Shanmugasundaram said while inaugurating the FPOs.

''Increasing the produce and getting profitable prices are the two major challenges farmers are facing. The FPO provides the solution. In addition, farmers' costs are reduced by selling their fertilizers, setting up drip irrigation and imparting various agricultural trainings,'' Isha Agro Movement coordinator Swami Srimukha said.

