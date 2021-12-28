Farmers lift blockades on rail tracks in Punjab

Farmers on Tuesday lifted their blockades on rail tracks at several places in Punjab after representatives of the farm body spearheading the agitation held a meeting with Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi here.

Farmers under the banner of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) had started their 'rail roko' stir on December 20 at various places, affecting the movement of several trains and causing inconvenience to passengers.

The protesting farmers had been demanding a complete farm loan waiver, compensation to the families of those who died during the year-long anti-farm laws stir and withdrawal of criminal cases slapped against them.

KMSC state general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher on Tuesday said they have decided to postpone their 'rail roko' agitation after a meeting with the Punjab chief minister.

The next round of meeting to discuss their demands with the chief minister will be held on January 4, said Pandher.

The farmers also demanded a compensation of Rs 50,000 per acre for damaged crops, the release of sugarcane procurement dues and the abolition of the contract system.

Farmers had been squatting on railway tracks at seven places in Tarn Taran, Amritsar, Hoshiarpur, Fazilka, Moga and Jalandhar Cantonment.

