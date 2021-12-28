Left Menu

Farmers lift blockades on rail tracks in Punjab

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-12-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 19:05 IST
Farmers lift blockades on rail tracks in Punjab
  • Country:
  • India

Farmers on Tuesday lifted their blockades on rail tracks at several places in Punjab after representatives of the farm body spearheading the agitation held a meeting with Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi here.

Farmers under the banner of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) had started their 'rail roko' stir on December 20 at various places, affecting the movement of several trains and causing inconvenience to passengers.

The protesting farmers had been demanding a complete farm loan waiver, compensation to the families of those who died during the year-long anti-farm laws stir and withdrawal of criminal cases slapped against them.

KMSC state general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher on Tuesday said they have decided to postpone their 'rail roko' agitation after a meeting with the Punjab chief minister.

The next round of meeting to discuss their demands with the chief minister will be held on January 4, said Pandher.

The farmers also demanded a compensation of Rs 50,000 per acre for damaged crops, the release of sugarcane procurement dues and the abolition of the contract system.

Farmers had been squatting on railway tracks at seven places in Tarn Taran, Amritsar, Hoshiarpur, Fazilka, Moga and Jalandhar Cantonment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses and more

Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chine...

 Global
2
Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

 Global
3
IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

 Global
4
CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine Covovax

CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine C...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021