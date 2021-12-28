Left Menu

DRDO hands over technology of extreme cold weather clothing system to five Indian companies

Technology for indigenous extreme cold weather clothing system (ECWS) was handed over to five Indian companies by Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Dr G Satheesh Reddy in the national capital on Monday, informed the Ministry of Defence on Tuesday.

Technology for indigenous extreme cold weather clothing system (ECWS) was handed over to five Indian companies by Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Dr G Satheesh Reddy in the national capital on Monday, informed the Ministry of Defence on Tuesday. As per the ministry, the extreme ECWS is required by the Indian Army for its sustained operations in glacier and Himalayan peaks. The Army, till recently has been importing extreme cold weather clothing and several Special Clothing and Mountaineering Equipment (SCME) items for the troops deployed in high altitude regions.

The DRDO designed ECWCS is an ergonomically designed modular technical clothing with improved thermal insulation and physiological comfort based on the insulation required at various ambient climatic conditions in Himalayan regions during different levels of physical activity, said the ministry. According to the ministry, the ECWCS embodies physiological concepts related to the reduction in respiratory heat and water loss, unhindered range of motions and rapid absorption of sweat while providing waterproof, windproof features with adequate breathability and enhanced insulation as well as strength features required for high altitude operations.

The three-layered ECWCS is designed to suitably provide thermal insulation over a temperature range of +15 to -50 degrees Celsius with different combinations of layers and intensity of physical work, said the ministry. The ministry further informed that considering the widely fluctuating weather conditions in the Himalayan peaks, the clothing provides an advantage of fewer combinations to meet the required insulation or IREQ for the prevailing climatic conditions, thereby providing a viable import alternative for the Indian Army.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr G Satheesh Reddy emphasised on the need for developing an indigenous industrial base for SCME items, not only to cater to the existing requirements of the Army but also to tap its potential for export. (ANI)

