COVID-19: Delhi Metro to operate at 50 pc capacity, no standing passengers allowed

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Tuesday informed that travel will be allowed only for up to 50 per cent of the seating capacity inside the trains and added that no passenger will be allowed to stand in the train.

Updated: 28-12-2021 19:38 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 19:38 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Tuesday informed that travel will be allowed only for up to 50 per cent of the seating capacity inside the trains and added that no passenger will be allowed to stand in the train. This comes after Yellow alert of the Graded Response Action Plan has come into effect in Delhi amid a surge in COVID-19 cases following the emergence of Omicron variant.

In an official statement, DMRC said, "In view of the COVID-19 guidelines, travel will be allowed only up to 50 per cent seating capacity inside the trains. No standing passenger will be allowed. Entry into Metro stations will be regulated by restricting the number of gates to ensure compliance with the guidelines." "Out of 712 metro gates, only 444 will be kept open as of now," DMRC said.

As per the guidelines, restaurants and bars will operate at 50 per cent capacity while cinema halls, spas, gyms, multiplexes, banquet halls, auditoriums and sports complexes have been closed with immediate effect. Yellow alert of the Graded Response Action Plan has come into effect, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday.

Addressing the media persons today, the Chief Minister said, "As the COVID-19 positivity rate has been above 0.5 per cent for the past few days, we are enforcing Level-I (Yellow alert) of the Graded Response Action Plan." "In the past few days, the number of cases in the capital city and the country are rising. One needs to not worry but exercise caution. Our government is well prepared. The cases reported are mild. Everyone needs to make sure to wear masks and ensure proper social distancing," the Chief Minister added. (ANI)

