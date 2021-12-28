Punjab can't progress by leaderless party, PM Modi's vision brings development: Cong MLA Fateh Bajwa on joining BJP

Soon after joining BJP, senior Congress MLA Fateh Bajwa said that Punjab cannot progress by a leaderless party, adding that the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi can only bring development to the state. Ahead of the 2022 Punjab Assembly Polls, 16 leaders from different parties, former cricketer Dinesh Mongia and others joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Among the key leaders who joined the BJP's wagon include Congress MLAs Fateh Bajwa from Qadian and Balwinder Singh Laddi from Shri Hargobindpur Sahib. Besides, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Gurtej Singh Gundhiyana, President of United Christian Front Punjab Kamal Bakshi, Advocate in Punjab and Haryana High Court Madhumeet, Civic body member from Nihal Singh Wala, Jagdeep Singh Dhaliwal and former MP from Sangoor Rajdev Khalsi also joined the BJP in presence of Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Speaking to ANI, Bajwa said, "If something has to be done for Punjab then only PM Narendra Modi's vision will be successful. How can progress be made by a leaderless party where no decision will be taken? We will work towards getting BJP into the hearts of the people. Following the repeal of farm laws and apology by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, people understood that he is a grounded leader. Reiterating Bajwa's views on BJP, sitting MLA of Congress party Balwinder Singh Laddi said that the repeal of farm laws and reopening of the Kartarpur Corridor has made a good impact among people.

"We want Punjab to prosper along with the country. Modi ji and Amit Shah ji are running the country well. We want Punjab to do well and that is why we joined BJP," Laddi told ANI. Senior leader of Shiromani Akali Dal Gurtej Singh Gundhiyana said that he joined BJP believing in the leadership quality of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said there is no respect for workers and leaders in SAD other than Sukhbir Singh Badal.

"Apart from Badal Saheb, there is no value for the workers in Akali Dal. I won three times from Akali Dal but did not get any respect from the party. In a good national party, there is always respect for workers. When Modi ji can become Prime Minister then anyone can become anything," Gundhiyana told ANI. Former cricketer Dinesh Mongia said he joined BJP to serve the people of Punjab as well as the nation.

"I want to serve the people of Punjab by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party. Today, there is no other party that can work better than the BJP for the development of the country," said Mongia. Assembly polls in Punjab are slated for early next year.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in the 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bharatiya Janata Pary (BJP) had won 15 and 3 seats respectively. (ANI)

