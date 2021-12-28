Schools for classes 1 to 5 to reopen in Odisha from Jan 3

The Odisha government has decided to resume physical classes in the state for classes 1 to 5 from January 3, informed state Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash on Tuesday. "Physical classes in the state will reopen in Odisha from January 3. The timing of the class will be from 9 am to 12 pm. There are 27,000 primary schools in the state," the minister said.

Classroom teaching for students of classes 8, 9 and 12 have already been resumed in the State with strict adherence to health safety guidelines. Earlier, on Monday, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had reviewed the COVID situation and preparedness to tackle its new variant 'Omicron' in the state.

Meanwhile, India reported 6,358 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. (ANI)

