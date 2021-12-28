Left Menu

Schools for classes 1 to 5 to reopen in Odisha from Jan 3

The Odisha government has decided to resume physical classes in the state for classes 1 to 5 from January 3, informed state Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash on Tuesday.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 28-12-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 19:53 IST
Schools for classes 1 to 5 to reopen in Odisha from Jan 3
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government has decided to resume physical classes in the state for classes 1 to 5 from January 3, informed state Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash on Tuesday. "Physical classes in the state will reopen in Odisha from January 3. The timing of the class will be from 9 am to 12 pm. There are 27,000 primary schools in the state," the minister said.

Classroom teaching for students of classes 8, 9 and 12 have already been resumed in the State with strict adherence to health safety guidelines. Earlier, on Monday, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had reviewed the COVID situation and preparedness to tackle its new variant 'Omicron' in the state.

Meanwhile, India reported 6,358 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses and more

Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chine...

 Global
2
Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

 Global
3
IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

 Global
4
CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine Covovax

CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine C...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021