US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 opens at record high as Omicron risks recede
The S&P 500 opened at a record high on Tuesday, building on a four-day rally amid thin trading volumes, with investors unshaken by Omicron-driven travel disruptions and store closures.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 4.30 points, or 0.09%, at 4,795.49.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.61 points at the open to 36,302.99, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 23.94 points, or 0.15%, to 15,895.20 at the opening bell.
