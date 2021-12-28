Karnataka: Around 80 students fall sick after consuming mid-day meal with dead lizard

Around 80 students of a primary school fell sick in the Haveri district of Karnataka after consuming a mid-day meal in which a dead lizard was found.

As per Haveri District Health Officer (DHO), "The incident took place on Monday. Around 80 school children fell sick after consuming mid-day meals in which a dead lizard was found. The children fell sick after consuming the midday meal. The students have been admitted to the government hospital in Ranibennur town."

DHO added that the children recovered following treatment and were discharged from the hospital. (ANI)

