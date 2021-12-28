Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh: 13 students of a Bilaspur school test positive for COVID-19

At least 13 students of Bhakra Senior Secondary School in Bilaspur district oh Himachal Pradesh tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

ANI | Bilaspur (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 28-12-2021 21:32 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 21:32 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
As per the Medical Officer of Health, Regional Hospital, Bilaspur Parminder Singh, after RAT testing in the district, 16 samples were sent for testing, out of which 13 were found positive.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

