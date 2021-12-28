AAI Chairman inspects Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport's new terminal, appreciates facilities

Airport Authority of India (AAI) Chairman Sanjeev Kumar on Tuesday took stock of the preparedness at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport Agartala ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Airport. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to inaugurate the ambitious new terminal building of the Airport here in Agartala. The new terminal has been built in a span of 0.03 square kilometres area in the southern end of the existing airport.

Speaking to the reporters, AAI chairman Sanjeev Kumar, said "This airport assumes significance in the North Eastern region of India as it is going to give a positive push to the connectivity in the region. " He also appreciated the work and expressed that the new terminal building has been built quite well laden with high-tech facilities. He said, "It is a modern airport equipped with all advanced technologies starting from escalators, inland baggage handling system, automatic security check-ins, commercial areas, etc".

Describing the motive behind his visit, Kumar said, "I am here to look at the modern facilities available for the passengers, and inspect the preparedness on the program scheduled to hold on January 04 next." During his inspection visit to the new terminal building at MBB Airport on Tuesday noon, the AAI chairman was accompanied by the MBB Airport Director Rajiv Kapoor, Airport new terminal building's Project in-charge Atul Agarwal and Principal Secretary of Transport department government of Tripura Sriram Taranikanti along with other higher officials of AAI and Ministry.

Later in the evening, the AAI chairman along with other officials participated in a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Kumar Alok, Principal Secretary of Transport department S Taranikanti and others at State Guest House. (ANI)

