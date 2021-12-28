Left Menu

Govt issues operational guidelines for PLI scheme for textiles sector

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 22:08 IST
Govt issues operational guidelines for PLI scheme for textiles sector
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

The government on Tuesday issued the operational guidelines for the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for the textiles sector with an approved outlay of Rs 10,683 crore.

An Empowered Group of Secretaries (EGoS) chaired by the Cabinet Secretary will monitor the progress of the scheme and take appropriate action to ensure that the expenditure is within the prescribed outlay.

The EGoS is also empowered to make any changes in the modalities of the scheme and address any issue related to genuine hardship that may arise during the course of implementation.

As per the prescribed norms, the scheme will be in operation from September 24, 2021 to March 31, 2030 and the incentive under the scheme will be payable for a period of 5 years only.

Any company/firm/LLP/trust willing to create a separate manufacturing firm under the Companies Act 2013, and invest a minimum Rs 300 crore, excluding land and administrative building cost, to manufacture notified products will be eligible to get the incentive when they achieve a minimum of Rs 600 crore turnover by the first performance year.

Under the scheme, FY 2024-25 will be considered as the first performance year with a minimum prescribed turnover of Rs 600 crore, according to the guidelines issued by the textiles ministry.

Also any company/firm/LLP/trust willing to create separate a manufacturing company under the Companies Act 2013, and invest a minimum Rs 100 crore, excluding land and administrative building cost, to manufacture notified products will be eligible to get incentive when they achieve a minimum of Rs 200 crore turnover by the first performance year.

The ministry will accept online applications under the scheme from January 1, 2022, through the PLI portal. The application window will remain open till January 31, 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses and more

Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chine...

 Global
2
Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

 Global
3
IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

 Global
4
CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine Covovax

CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine C...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021